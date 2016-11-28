Forrest Whitaker To Sign For Topps
Posted by Dustin on November 28, 2016 at 01:55 PM CST
Academy-Award winning actor Forest Whitaker, who plays Saw Gerrera in ‘Rogue One’ will be featured on trading cards starting with 2016 Topps Star Wars Rogue One, which releases December 14 in conjunction with the launch of the movie.
Whitaker has appeared in countless movies and television shows, playing legendary and memorable characters.
His latest role puts him into the Star Wars universe as the resistance fighter, Saw Gerrera. Also, look for his autographed cards throughout 2017 Topps Star Wars products.