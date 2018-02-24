TheForce.net
Disney Star Wars Hotel

First Look: New Images Of The Star Wars-Inspired Resort Planned For The Walt Disney World Resort

Posted by Dustin on February 24, 2018 at 06:24 AM CST





The immerse experience offered at this hotel will stand out among all of our resorts around the globe. As you can see, families visiting this resort will board a starship alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during their voyage through the galaxy – and every window has a view of space!

The resort will also be seamlessly connected to the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing guests a complete Star Wars experience. Guests visiting the resort will be welcome to participate as a resident of the galaxy by dressing in Star Wars-inspired attire.



Via: Disney Parks Blog








Indiana Jones Podcasting

