Check Out The First Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Merchandise
Posted by Dustin on December 21, 2017 at 04:25 PM CST
From The Disney Parks Blog
:
This merchandise is the first to be inspired by the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands that are currently under construction at both Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut in 2019, and will allow guests to visit a remote trading port on the edge of wild space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life – and where guests will find themselves in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars journey.
See more merchandise and read the full article here
