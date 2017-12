This merchandise is the first to be inspired by the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge lands that are currently under construction at both Disneyland park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut in 2019, and will allow guests to visit a remote trading port on the edge of wild space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life – and where guests will find themselves in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars journey.

