Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

The Last Jedi
Spoiler Talk: The Last Jedi
Posted by Dustin on December 18, 2017 at 08:26 PM CST
Entertainment Weekly is cranking out some really good articles about The Last Jedi that you should definitely give a read!

Rian Johnson on Snoke's startling moments

Filmmakers discuss Captain Phasma battle

Mark Hamill plays a secret second role

That ending means more than you realize

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: December 18th-The Last Jedi Review Part 1
The Forcecast: December 8th-The Last Jedi Is Here
The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.

The Forcecast: December 18th-The Last Jedi Review Part 1
The Working Title For Episode IX Revealed
Spoiler Talk: The Last Jedi

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
what song are you listening to? (v. 47) - Embedded Video Heavy
Timeline List of Legends works that can still reasonably fit into canon
Admiral Raddus Discussion Thread (and Fan Club)
ZOMG! Discussing Star Wars in the JCC (TLJ Spoilers Allowed w/o tags)

The Forcecast: November 24th-Freddie Prinze Jr.
Clone Wars Conversations Ep 10: Angelique Perrin "More Than A Jedi"
Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
A Star Wars Comic Annual #1 - The Last Jedi
Cobalt Squadron Exclusive Excerpt
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: December 2017
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion!
Star Wars: Jedi Challenges Announces New Content Inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars Battlefront 2 The Last Jedi Season
The Forcecast: December 18th-The Last Jedi Review Part 1
Kelly Marie Tran Hears People At Another Table Discussing The Last Jedi Over Dinner
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion!
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: 40298 DJ Minifig
LEGO: Flash 10% Off On Star Wars Starts Today
Rebelscum Gift Guide 2017 - Part 14: Ugly Christmas Sweaters
LEGO: Luke On Mark

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 258
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE