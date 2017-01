If you're waiting on getting tickets to the 501st Bash at Star Wars Celebration Orlando in April, don't put it off much longer! Everyone who orders by January 15th will not only get the main event patch, but the early buyer patch that completes the main patch, too! Here's your chance to party with your fellow Star Wars fans, see a special performance from Weird Al Yankovic and collect some unique swag! Get tickets now at http://www.501stbash.com