runDisney: First Ever Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon Announced
Posted by Chris on January 3, 2018 at 09:00 AM CST
In a welcomed move, runDisney has just announced the first ever Star Wars Virtual Half Marathon with a Kessel Run Challenge option. Basically, anyone can sign up for the Virtual Half Marathon and, on their own time, complete the distance to receive the Half Marathon medal. For those running the Dark Side Weekend at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando this April, you'll now be able to use this Virtual race to complete the Kessel Run Challenge if you're also signed up for and complete the First Order Challenge. As of this morning, the Star Wars 5k & First Order Challenge (10k & Half Marathon) have NOT sold out yet and can still be purchased through the runDisney website, so make plans to join us and complete the Kessel Run Challenge!

The cost of running the Virtual Half Marathon is just $59.00 and adding the Kessel Run Challenge option is an additional $10.00, so a very affordable fix for everyone. Click here to get yourself registered if you haven't already done so.

Here's a sneak peek at one of the new Medals!

