Walmart Launches Four Exclusive Funko Star Wars Toys
Posted by Dustin on November 15, 2017 at 01:36 PM CST
As we march closer to The Last Jedi premiere, Walmart is helping Star Wars fans relive some of the most memorable scenes from the original trilogy through a new line of four exclusive Funko Star Wars Movie Moments collectible toys. The exclusives include:
Cantina Faceoff: Han Solo is confronted at gunpoint by Greedo
Death Star Duel: Obi-Wan Kenobi faces his friend turned foe Darth Vader
Escape Pod Landing in Tatooine: R2-D2 and C-3PO escape the Empire to share Princess Leia’s message with Obi-Wan
Trash Compactor Escape: Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia fight a smelly dianoga in the depths of the Death Star
These movie moments are exclusive to Walmart and will start to hit store shelves and Walmart.com in early November – retailing for $24.82.
