

Cantina Faceoff: Han Solo is confronted at gunpoint by Greedo



Death Star Duel: Obi-Wan Kenobi faces his friend turned foe Darth Vader



Escape Pod Landing in Tatooine: R2-D2 and C-3PO escape the Empire to share Princess Leia’s message with Obi-Wan



Trash Compactor Escape: Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia fight a smelly dianoga in the depths of the Death Star



As we march closer to The Last Jedi premiere, Walmart is helping Star Wars fans relive some of the most memorable scenes from the original trilogy through a new line of four exclusive Funko Star Wars Movie Moments collectible toys. The exclusives include:These movie moments are exclusive to Walmart and will start to hit store shelves and Walmart.com in early November – retailing for $24.82.