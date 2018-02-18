Two New Imperial Ships From Solo: A Star Wars Story!
Here are some new images from the upcoming Hot Wheels line showing off two new Imperial ships. The first is the "Imperial Arrestor Cruiser", and second the "Imperial Hauler".
