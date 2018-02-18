Two New Imperial Ships From Solo: A Star Wars Story!

Posted by Dustin on

Here are some new images from the upcoming Hot Wheels line showing off two new Imperial ships. The first is the "Imperial Arrestor Cruiser", and second the "Imperial Hauler".





The Imperial Hauler was the ship in the trailer that seems to drop some cargo that explodes into a mountain. The Imperial Arrestor Cruiser appears to be some sort of intergalactic cop car with giant tractor beams mounted on it for "Arresting" citizens they drag in.