There's A New R2-D2 In Town
Posted by Dustin on February 14, 2017 at 09:54 AM CST
Fom Ohsosmall.com
:
We're proud to officially announce that our client Mr Jimmy Vee has taken over the role of the Star Wars droid 'R2-D2', originally played by iconic actor, Mr. Kenny Baker.
Jimmy says, "It's been an absolute pleasure to have worked alongside the legendary Kenny Baker. Kenny was a fantastic actor and taught me all the 'tricks' on how he brought R2-D2 to life which I will continue to portray in his honour. I'm so excited to be a part of the Star Wars universe and can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working so hard on for the last year."
Jimmy is no stranger to the world of Film and Television having previously starred in Doctor Who & the Harry Potter movies.
We'd like to specifically thank Disney and LucasFilm ltd. for providing Jimmy with this opportunity and look forward to working with the team in the near future.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently set to be released December 15th, 2017.
Jimmy is now available for signings and Comic Cons Worldwide.
Please send all booking and media enquiries to lisa@jimmy-vee.com