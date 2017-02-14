Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
2/16 - Doug Chiang













There's A New R2-D2 In Town
Posted by Dustin on February 14, 2017 at 09:54 AM CST
Fom Ohsosmall.com:
We're proud to officially announce that our client Mr Jimmy Vee has taken over the role of the Star Wars droid 'R2-D2', originally played by iconic actor, Mr. Kenny Baker.

Jimmy says, "It's been an absolute pleasure to have worked alongside the legendary Kenny Baker. Kenny was a fantastic actor and taught me all the 'tricks' on how he brought R2-D2 to life which I will continue to portray in his honour. I'm so excited to be a part of the Star Wars universe and can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working so hard on for the last year."

Jimmy is no stranger to the world of Film and Television having previously starred in Doctor Who & the Harry Potter movies.

We'd like to specifically thank Disney and LucasFilm ltd. for providing Jimmy with this opportunity and look forward to working with the team in the near future.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is currently set to be released December 15th, 2017.

Jimmy is now available for signings and Comic Cons Worldwide.
Please send all booking and media enquiries to lisa@jimmy-vee.com

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
ZOMG! Discussing Star Wars in the JCC (warning: R1 spoilers)
Destiny
YOU'RE THE WORST IS BACK, Mothma Approved -- The Lit Forum Social Thread, v3
Surprising Similarity between the Audience Reception of TFA and ROTS 1 yr after Release
Return of the Tang: Mara Jade Skywalker Fan club
Live action Ghost in the Shell movie
Wendig and Aftermath - why the hate?
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: 75144 UCS Snowspeeder - First Images
LEGO: New Hints At New Snowspeeder?
Gentle Giant Ltd: Finn Mini Bust Up For Pre-Order
Kotobukiya Gives Rogue One K-2SO ARTFX+ Statue Light Up Eyes
eBay Today #1584: LEGO Star Wars Video Games Developer's Reward
Hasbro: Rogue One Rapid Fire Imperial AT-ACT Further Reduced At Toys "R" Us Canada
Hasbro Announces The Black Series Centerpiece & Titanium Figures!
Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive