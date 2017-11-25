The Forcecast is BACK!!
This week Ryan and Daniel are reunited with Freddie Prinze Jr., who made 5 appearances on Podcast 66. FPJ chats with the guys about Rebels season 4, and a whole host of other topics ranging from basketball to Twitch.
Then, the guys discuss what YOU want to discuss with voicemails from listeners about toys and watching order.
The show ends with a discussion on Billy Dee Williams and his absence from the sequel trilogy.
