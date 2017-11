Check Out Our Merch Shop!

Contact Us!

The Forcecast is BACK!!This week Ryan and Daniel are reunited with Freddie Prinze Jr., who made 5 appearances on Podcast 66. FPJ chats with the guys about Rebels season 4, and a whole host of other topics ranging from basketball to Twitch.Then, the guys discuss what YOU want to discuss with voicemails from listeners about toys and watching order.The show ends with a discussion on Billy Dee Williams and his absence from the sequel trilogy.Don't forget to go to TryLootCrate.com/Forcecast and use the promo code BRIDGE10 for 10% off your first month.