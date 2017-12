Check Out Our Merch Shop!

Listen Now!

Download or Subscribe!

More Resources:

Subscribe to the entire ForceCast network here: iTunes | RSS | Email



Get the smartphone apps for iOS and Android

Contact Us!

The Forcecast is BACK!This week Ryan and Daniel are joined by Abraham Couch to give their final preview of The Last Jedi. They discuss Rey's parents, Luke's mindset, characters, and more. They also play your voicemails, and send Ryan off to LA for the big premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi!Don't forget to go to TryLootCrate.com/Forcecast and use the promo code BRIDGE10 for 10% off your first month.