Long before Youtube came along, TheForce.net hosted fan films for others to download. There was no streaming, and on a 28.8 analog modem it took me around 19 hours to download TROOPS, but at the time it was so worth it. TROOPS combines Star Wars with the television show COPS in brilliant fashion, transporting fans to that Galaxy far, far away for a fun romp through Tatooine. TROOPS definitely lead the way in opening up the era of Fan Films and the many more that continue to be made to this day.