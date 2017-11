Timed perfectly to coincide with the recent release of the immense UCS Millennium Falcon, LEGO have joined forces with DK to release, written by Chris Malloy and Andrew Becraft.As part of the introduction, there is a guide on how to use the book and an Appearances Key, along with timelines showing key years for both thefranchise and also the LEGOline, highlighting when the first LEGOsets were released (1999) and other firsts, such as Technic and Ulimate Collector Series sets.There are three categories for the various sets, Characters & Creatures, Locations and Vehicles & Equipment, with each of these broken down further. The first category contains sections such as The Jedi & The Sith, The Rebels & Empire, inhabitants of Naboo and Tatooine, Droids and Creatures & Monsters, while Locations covers planets such as Coruscant, Hoth and Jakku, as well as The Death Stars. The third category is the largest, and features similar sections to the first, including vehicles from Naboo and Tatooine, as well as Other Factions andLegends. Each category also concludes with a Behind the Scenes two-page spread.Each page typically shows the evolution of the minifigures and sets, detailing the year every one was released along with the set number, as well as a description, key features, such as facial expressions, accessories and other points of interest. Additional data included for each listing include appearances, homeworld, affiliation, manufacturer, habitat, primary terrain and model, among other things. All of this is accompanied by sharp product images that really stand out against the plain white background.The book is rounded out with a set index, showing the number, name and page(s) referenced for the year of release and a standard index, which also includes expanded set information.As the name suggests,is the preeminent guide to all things LEGO from the galaxy, far, far, away and delivers a valuable resource for collectors of all ages.is available now online and from all good bookstores, priced $45.00 in the U.S. and $56.00 in Canada.As always, a big thanks to DK Canada, whosebooks you can check out at here . For all of your monthly roundup ofpublishing news, commentary, and discussion on the latest releases in the realm of novels, comics, and magazines, don't forget to listen to Jedi Journals