Star Wars: The Last Jedi Secrets Explained

Posted by Dustin on at 08:06 PM CST

What Easter eggs are hidden in Star Wars: The Last Jedi? In this special roundtable interview, Star Wars Show host Andi Gutierrez speaks with the Lucasfilm Story Group's Leland Chee, Pablo Hidalgo, Matt Martin, and Rayne Roberts about the secrets of the latest film in the saga.



