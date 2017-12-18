It’s the attack of the porgs in a brand new, free game, Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion. This fast-paced arcade game teams you up with BB-8 and Chewie, as they try to defend the Millennium Falcon against a porg invasion. Try your hand as BB-8, whose mission is to grab and hold onto the invading porgs, or play as Chewie, who must repair the damage inflicted by the porgs.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Porg Invasion is available now to play for free exclusively via the Instant Games platform for Messenger and Facebook News Feed
.