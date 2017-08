Instagram user SWRogue507 has uploaded images of some of Hasbro's upcoming Universe action figures available for September's Force Friday II event. The images include The Last Jedi Poe Dameron (Resistance Pilot), Resistance Tech Rose, Finn (Resistance Fighter), Rey (Jedi Training), Kylo Ren, General Hux, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and Resistance Gunner Paige. Follow the link above to have a closer look while you can!