have given us a heads up to a article they wrote regarding the Star Wars Stamp Rally. It appears you can take the Tokyu Toyoko Line to nine different stations to collect a stamp in a collectible pamphlet.
From November 10th to December 3rd, the 1st stage of the Star Wars stamp rally is being held at stations of Tokyu Toyoko Line. The stamp tables are placed in the nine stations of Tokyu Toyoko Line (Shibuya, Jiyugaoka, Denenchofu, Tamagawa, Musashikosugi, Hiyoshi, Yokohama). Four of these stations (Shibuya, Denenchofu, Musashikosugi, and Yokohama) have different photo spots where one can take photos with characters from the movie.
If you are able to get stamps at all nine stations, you can receive a folder. The second stage will take place from December 4th to December 25th. For someone wanting to participate in this event, it is useful to know that you may purchase a one-day free pass for the Tokyu Toyoko Line, which costs 660 yen. You can pick up a booklet to collect the stamps at any of the nine stations that have stamp tables.