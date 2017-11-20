Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire
Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire Takes You Into The Star Wars Universe
Posted by Dustin on November 20, 2017 at 09:13 PM CST
It seems that Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire is launching on December 16th at three location worldwide. One ticket is $29.99 at the following three locations.

THE VOID AT DISNEY SPRINGS - Orlando, FL - Buy Tickets!

THE VOID AT DOWNTOWN DISNEY DISTRICT - Anaheim, CA - Buy Tickets!

THE VOID AT WESTFIELD LONDON - London, UK - Buy Tickets!

The Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire recently invited press to test out the new virtual experience that is one step in the evolution of virtual reality. Bryan Bishop from TheVerge.com was able to attend one of these sessions and says "It legitimately feels like starring in a Star Wars TV show of your own." Below is a brief snippet from his report at TheVerge.com.


Secrets of the Empire starts with a briefing. Groups of up to four guests are shown a video from Rogue One’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). There’s a piece of Imperial cargo that’s been brought to the planet Mustafar, he says, and while he was originally going to retrieve it, he’s now under attack. It’s up to the group of guests to go undercover as stormtroopers and get the job done. From there, audience members suit up with a custom head-mounted display, lightweight backpack computer, and a haptic vest, and step into an adjoining room. Pull down the headset, and the real world melts away: where other participants were a moment ago, stormtroopers now stand.

The storyline is exactly what any Star Wars fan would hope for: the group of participants infiltrate the base, get into some skirmishes, and after a couple of lucky escapes (and a big surprise), make their way out having more or less accomplished the mission. But what The Void does well is create the illusion of truly being in a virtual world by pairing physical sets, props, and sensations with the VR visuals. Secrets of the Empire uses that combination to ground the experience right from the beginning. As I stepped into a transport, K-2SO (Alan Tudyk, also reprising his role) suggested I sit down on the ship’s bench — and sure enough, there was a physical bench waiting for me when I did. When I waved my hands in front of my face, there they were, clad in the white-and-black gloves of a stormtrooper. Moments later, when I stood on a skiff approaching the Imperial facility, I felt the heat from the lava below, while the smoky smell of Mustafar’s atmosphere filled my nostrils. Later, when engaged in a firefight with stormtroopers, I felt a sharp haptic buzz whenever I caught a stray blaster bolt — not painful, but not exactly pleasant, either.

There’s a tremendous amount of fun just in the pure discovery of the experience: the realization that I could chatter along with the people I was playing with (“I have a bad feeling about this”), or that there was a Han Solo-esque workaround to a puzzle that I couldn’t crack. But breaking it down into those kind of singular moments seems reductive, because more than anything else, Secrets of the Empire legitimately feels like starring in a Star Wars movie or TV show of your very own. Part of that is the length. From the briefing to the moment you remove the gear at the end, the experience runs roughly 30 minutes, so there’s some heft to it. Another component is the tactile reality that The Void creates, paired with the sense of independence that comes from being able to walk around a virtual location without any perceived restrictions or limitations. The Void uses design sleight of hand and misdirection to guide guests through relatively small physical spaces that feel massive and epic in the virtual world. It’s an illusion, but an incredibly effective one that creates a compelling sense of autonomy and agency.


Please read Bryan's full article here!


STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go
The Forcecast: November 10th-There Is Another...Trilogy
Rebels Roundtable: Kindred and Crawler Comandeers

The Last Jedi Trailer, Commercial & Promo Round Up!
Star Wars The Last Jedi TV Spot 11
New Promo For The Last Jedi Shows DJ

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Anakin Deserved More Respect From The Jedi Council
IMDb for Hollywood/Celebrity/Famous sexual predators
The Rethink Your Life Holiday Special - PT Social Thread
Star Wars MEME Thread

Star Wars Forces of Destiny: Volume 2
Rebels Recon: "Rebel Assault"
Celebrity Autograph Banners From Celebration Up For Auction
Exclusive First Look At BMD's Star Wars Commemorative Issue for The Last Jedi
Win A Free Copy Of The Physics of Star Wars!
Read An Exclusive Excerpt From Canto Bight
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017

Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire Takes You Into The Star Wars Universe
TFN Review: Lenovo's Jedi Challenges Augmented Reality Experience
The Forcecast: November 17th-Less Than A Month To Go
Star Wars: Secrets Of The Empire Takes You Into The Star Wars Universe
The Last Jedi Trailer, Commercial & Promo Round Up!
Introducing Batuu: Official Planet Of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGO: 75202 Defense of Crait
LEGO: 75196 A-Wing vs. TIE Silencer Microfighters
LEGO: 75195 Ski Speeder vs. First Order Walker Microfighters
LEGO: 75197 First Order Specialist Battle Pack

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 257
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE