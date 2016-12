Haunted by visions of Maul, Ezra must journey across the galaxy to engage in a strange ritual to sever his connection with Maul.

Next week's episode ofwill be the last one of 2016. "Visions and Voices" will air on December 10 at 8:30 p.m. ET on Disney XD and you can check out a clip and images from the episode below.And if you want a recap of last week's episode "An Inside Man", be sure to check out Rebels Recon