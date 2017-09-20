All the paths are coming together as Star Wars Rebels returns for its fourth and final season beginning Monday, October 16th on Disney XD.



Before its highly anticipated finale, many new Rebels episodes will be broadcast back-to-back, giving fans a full hour of the Ghost crew’s thrilling adventures each week though November 13th :



· Monday, 10/16 – “Heroes of Mandalore” Parts 1 & 2



· Monday, 10/23 – “In the Name of the Rebellion” Parts 1 & 2



· Monday, 10/30 – “The Occupation” and “Flight of the Defender”



· Monday, 11/6 – “Kindred” and “Crawler Commandeers”



· Monday, 11/13 – “Rebel Assault”



After the holiday break, Star Wars Rebels will return in early 2018 with its final episodes leading up to its epic finale -- a story so secret that only a few people on the production team know how it will end!



Look for new episodes every Monday with five airings throughout the day at 12:30 a.m., 3:00 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD (also on the Disney XD App and VOD), and don’t forget to catch StarWars.com’s “Rebels Recon” show, which will be posted after the 9 p.m. broadcast.

