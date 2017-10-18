Star Wars Rebels Preview: How You Choose To Fight - "In the Name of the Rebellion"
Posted by Dustin on October 18, 2017 at 09:33 PM CST
As members of the Rebel Alliance, Ezra and the Ghost crew must accept a mission to spy on an Imperial outpost they'd rather destroy. After being separated from Hera and Kanan, Ezra and Sabine join the desperate quest of Saw Gerrera (voiced by Forest Whitaker) to hunt down the Empire's elusive secret super weapon.
Saw Gerrera returns to "Star Wars Rebels" on MONDAY, OCTOBER 23 with five airings of a one-hour block of back-to-back episodes "In the Name of the Rebellion: Parts One and Two" throughout the day (12:30am, 3:00am, 7:30am, 5:30pm and 9pm EDT/PDT) on Disney XD and the DisneyNow App.
