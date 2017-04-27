Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
5/19 - Peter Mayhew
5/25 - Frank Oz













Star Wars: Puzzle Droids Now Available
Posted by Dustin on April 27, 2017 at 03:21 PM CST


STAR WARS: PUZZLE DROIDS™ AVAILABLE NOW FOR MOBILE DEVICES


Star Wars: Puzzle Droids™, the first mobile Star Wars™ casual puzzle game, is now available for download on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Amazon Appstore. The brand new match-3 adventure invites players to tap into the holographic memory banks of BB-8 for an epic Star Wars™ adventure. The journey will feature familiar scenes and previously untold moments through compelling gameplay and interactive puzzle boards. Players can journey across Jakku and Takodana, and take on the First Order alongside such familiar faces as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron.

Featuring more than 100 levels, Star Wars: Puzzle Droids lets players match-3 to create combos, clear obstacles and face-off against enemies, and unleash epic power-ups to clear the board. Missions can be completed to collect memory discs, which may be used to unlock heroic memories to continue the adventures.

Star Wars: Puzzle Droids is available today for free download with in-app purchases.
Related Articles
March 29, 2017  Pre-Registration for Star Wars: Puzzle Droids Starts Today

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Star Trek: Discovery [CBS All Access/Netflix/CraveTV]
College: Free Exchange of Ideas or Indoctrination for the Left?
Got a question? Ask it here!
The US Politics discussion
Star Wars Quote Game: Pizza Edition!
Expanded Universe Name Game [v 2.0]
The Sith Empire - Lords of the New Sith Order - Continuing to put the Laughter into Manslaughter!
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Gentle Giant Ltd: Mini-Busts From Across The Star Wars Saga
How Not To Sell A Classic Kenner Era Takara Figure On eBay Today
Beast Kingdom: New Egg Attack Action Waves Now Shipping from BigBadToyStore
Sponsor Announcement: New Zealand Mint
Hasbro Photo Archive: 40th Anniversary Legacy Pack - Red Eye Darth Vader
Mats Gunnarsson's Awesome Classic Kenner Paintings On eBay Today!
Happy Birthday George!!!
Probe
Droid
Poll
Archive
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive