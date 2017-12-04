Probe
Stern Star Wars Pinball
Star Wars Pinball From Stern
Posted by Philip on December 4, 2017 at 02:44 PM CST




Earlier this year Stern Pinball released a much anticipated Star Wars pinball game. I personally have had an original Data East Star Wars pinball in my Star Wars collection for years, but it wasn't until I got a Stern Tron Legacy pinball game that I really got into them. Considering While the "pin's", as fans call them, have always been fun because the game play is so random, the ones Stern have been making for a number of years now, have been a sight to behold, with massive light and sound effects. Many games now include high definition displays, to further enhance game play.

Like other machines from Stern, the new Star Wars pinball was released in three different versions. Pro at $6,199.00, Premium at $7,899.00 and the LE at $8,999.00. Each version includes more to see and do. And for fans that like to make things even more shiny and chrome, there is a huge community of pinball mod makers, that make more things than you can imagine to further enhance the games.

I recently had a chance to visit with the reigning number one ranked pinball player, who has to have the best job he could ever imagaine, Director of Marketing for Stern Pinball, Zach Sharpe.

P: Stern is easily the largest pinball manufacturer. Do you know how many games have been done there?
Z: Over 100 easily.

P: I know Stern hand assembles all their games in the U.S. How long does it take?
Z: About 30 man hours each.

P: Once a decision is made to do a theme and licensing is in place, how long does it normally take to design a game from start to finish?
Z: It depends, but generally between 12 and 18 months.

P: Once you decided on Star Wars, how did the decision to focus on the Original Trilogy come about?
Z: That's Star Wars, right? Where else are you going to go?

P: When setting up my game I noticed an option for an R2 motor. Is that a hint about a game topper yet to be announced?
Z: Probably, look for something in January.

P: I have my Star Wars game right inside my prop shop, where I get many visitors. When people see it, they want to play it, and very frequently, it's somebody that hasn't played pinball much in their life. And to a person, they have a great time right from the first game. How is it that pinball is so accessible?
Z: I think it's because the game is fun, even if you're just watching the ball.

P: Yes, easy to play, hard to master.

P: As a great pinball player, what should a new player do or not do when they play?
A: Shoot the lights, don't be afraid to shake the machine, and don't hit both flippers at the same time!

P: Thanks so much for your time Zach!

Stern Pinball sells its games through a dealer network. If one is not in your local area, dealers generally use a carrier that is used to moving games such as these, but you will want to make sure your game is deliverd with no damage before you sign the delivery papers. They are very heavy, so be sure and make sure you arrange upstairs delivery in advance if necessary.

Dealers can be found here: Stern Pinball retailers

Here are links to flyers for each of the three versions: LE :: Pro :: Premium


TRANSLATE