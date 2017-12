With a new Star Wars film due for release in just days, Christmas on the way, and winter setting in, what better way to celebrate both that with this awesome custom DIY Yoda Santa Hat from Giulianna, The Star Wars Mom.For under $5, you can rock this hat at the next office party or family function to show everyone you are one with the force! It even doubles as a nice tree topper!Get all the details and instructions here at TheStarWarsMom.com