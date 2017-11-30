Star Wars Holographic Vinyl Unboxing - Episode IV: A New Hope 40th Anniversary
Posted by Dustin on November 30, 2017 at 08:18 PM CST
Celebrating the 40th Anniversary of one of the most significant soundtracks in film history, Walt Disney Records is set to release a special collector’s edition of the remastered original motion picture soundtrack for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: A New Hope.
With score conducted and composed by five-time Academy Award®-winning composer John Williams, the 3-LP set features a 48-page hard cover book with 180-gram vinyl. This one-of-a-kind vinyl set, hand etched by Tristan Duke (Jack White’s Lazaretto) of Infinity Light Science, offers a 3D hologram experience featuring the Death Star on Disc 3, Side A. For optimal viewing, use a direct light source or simply hold a mobile phone flashlight above the vinyl to view the hologram. Side B features the Star Wars 40th Anniversary logo etched into the vinyl.
This LIMITED EDITION consists of the following: •Hard cover faux leather wrapped book •3 bound and sleeved LPs on 180g vinyl •A bound 48 page book with images of the recording sessions, scenes of the film, and conceptual art.
The Star Wars: A New Hope box set is the first release from Disney Music Group since acquiring the Star Wars music catalog earlier this year. Subsequent releases are planned for 2018.
The box set includes rare photos of the film’s production and scoring sessions. Additionally, two essays are featured in the hardcover book. “Tuning Up a Galaxy” written by author Jeff Bond (“Danse Macabre: 25 years of Danny Elfman and Tim Burton,” “The Music of Star Trek”) focuses on the phenomenon of Star Wars and how John Williams’ score changed film music forever. “John Williams’ Journey to Star Wars” by Jeff Eldridge discusses John Williams’ early career – from his musical heritage to his continuing legacy.
John Williams is well known for scoring all eight of the Star Wars saga films, beginning with 1977’s Star Wars (A New Hope) for which he earned an Academy Award® for Best Original Score. His score for Star Wars: The Force Awakens was nominated for an Oscar®.
DISCLAIMER Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...
This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.
ABOUT US TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com.
AFFILIATES TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.
If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!