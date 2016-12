Star Wars Fragrance Collection

Posted by Adam on at 11:52 PM CST

Something else that launched today is a brand new range of unisex fragrances called the Star Wars Fragrance Collection, which includes six unique fragrances that represent the scents of your favorite Star Wars characters! Click on the above thumbnails for a closer look at the Rey, Galaxy, Droid, Revenge, Light and Dark bottles along with details of each scent! The collection appears to only be available in the UK at this time, but we'll bring you more news when we have it.