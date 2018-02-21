Star Wars: Force Collection Shuts Down This April

Posted by Dustin on

Another Star Wars Mobile game is shutting down. These particular games do not seem to last because there is a cost involved with keeping it up and running after its initial release, unlike a physical game disc or cartridge. However, that being said, Force Collection has had a good run since 2013. I know of two other games that came and went in that same time period. Its just a shame that once they are gone, they are gone.....



Mike B. sent in the screen shot below with the details of the closing below.









