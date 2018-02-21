TheForce.net
TheForce.net
Jedi Council Movies Television Literature Games Fandom Podcasts
Home Contact About Forums Movies Television Literature Games Fandom Podcast
Force Collection

Star Wars: Force Collection Shuts Down This April

Posted by Dustin on February 21, 2018 at 06:51 PM CST

Another Star Wars Mobile game is shutting down. These particular games do not seem to last because there is a cost involved with keeping it up and running after its initial release, unlike a physical game disc or cartridge. However, that being said, Force Collection has had a good run since 2013. I know of two other games that came and went in that same time period. Its just a shame that once they are gone, they are gone.....

Mike B. sent in the screen shot below with the details of the closing below.

Force Collection

STAR WARS: FORCE COLLECTION

Collect, build, and battle! Experience the Force in a whole new way with Star Wars: Force Collection, a card battle game for iOS and Android devices. Collect over 230 character cards and discover special vehicle blueprints to create the ultimate Battle Formation. Once your deck is built, challenge and defeat rivals in strategic battles, leveling up among the Jedi or Sith Orders. Adventure through quests, participate in massive in-game events, and battle bosses and other players as you fulfill your destiny. Choose wisely; you alone determine your path to the light or dark side. Features Collect and strategize with your card deck, featuring characters and vehicles from Episodes I-VI. Draw from card packs to collect over 230 Star Wars characters that may be used to aid you in battle. Travel to some of your favorite planets from the vast Star Wars galaxy. Your actions determine the path to joining the light or dark side of the Force. Piece together blueprints to construct vehicles that provide you an edge in battle. Battle bosses and other players in quests and special in-game events by creating battle formations with your cards and vehicles. Defeat other players and loot their Blueprint Pieces, leveling up your Battle Ranking.

Related Stories:

Konami's Star Wars: Force Collection Re-Releases Contra Mini-Game
Star Wars: Force Collection Updates Content Inspired By Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars Force Collection Satisfies Players Hunger With Thanksgiving Promotion
Review: Star Wars: Force Collection

Awesome Con

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY OPENS INCountdown

Movie News

Creating Crystal Foxes For Star Wars: The Last Jedi
The Director And The Jedi: Rian And Carrie
Mark Hamill Tears Up For Yoda

Television News

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Taylor Gray On Ezra Bridger

Literature News

Star Wars Rebels: Coping With The Grief
Jedi Journals: March 2018
Daniel Jose Older Talks Star Wars: Last Shot

Jedi Council Forums

Why Jedi Never See Their Families... (one shot, humor, complete)
Fleet Junkie Flagship- The technical discussions of the GFFA (Capital Ships thread Mk. II)
What did Luke Skywalker do in between Episodes 5 and 6?
LOTF - First Time Read Thread

The ForceCast
The Forcecast: March 9th-Taylor Gray Returns
Rebels Roundtable For The Series Finale
The Forcecast: March 2nd-Rian Johnson Speaks

Game News

What Is Star Wars Resistance?
Star Wars: Force Collection Shuts Down This April
More Star Wars Legends Characters Coming Back

Fandom News

Is It Time For A Non-Human Lead?
Watch Mark Hamill's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony From A Fans Perspective
Rogue One VHS Commercial

Rebelscum.com

Star Wars Birthdays

Upcoming Birthdays in next 10 Days
3/14 - Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Special Edition (1997)
3/16 - Alan Tudyk
3/19 - Dermot Crowley

Star Wars Literature Podcasting

TFN Book Reviews

The Clone Wars

STAR WARS REBELS

LEGO FREEMAKERS

FORCES OF DESTINY

TFN FAN FILMS

Indiana Jones Podcasting

Contact | About | TFN 2.0 Archives
Privacy | Disclaimer
2018 TFN, LLC.