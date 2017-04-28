Konami's Star Wars: Force Collection Re-Releases Contra Mini-Game
Posted by Dustin on April 28, 2017 at 06:42 PM CST
Mini-Game of Classic Retro Title Features Han Solo and Offers 5-Star Cards as Rewards
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – April 28, 2017 – Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc. announces today that the Contra mini-game has returned to the popular mobile game Star Wars™: Force Collection. Just in time for Star Wars™ Day, May the 4th, players will get their retro fix with Operation: Going Solo, a four-stage run and gun adventure featuring Han Solo.
For a limited time only, all Star Wars™: Force Collection players will be able to play the mini-game inspired by the original Contra as they take Han Solo and his trusty blaster through the forests of Endor and other heavily guarded Empire facilities. Plus, players will earn special rewards just for playing the game! Rewards include 5-star light or dark side cards, which can also be utilized in an “Elite Operatives” event held concurrently with the mini-game for any players looking to challenge their battle formation strategies.
New 5-star cards will also be arriving to Star Wars™: Force Collection with Star Wars: The Force Awakens™ favorites Finn and Captain Phasma. Both will be a force to be reckoned with in any player's battle deck. Additional 5-star characters arriving to Star Wars™: Force Collection in the coming weeks include Lor San Tekka and a flametrooper.
Star Wars™: Force Collection is a card battle game that takes place in the Star Wars universe. Players take command of more than 500 heroes, villains and vehicles, including Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker. Create your own deck of formidable battle formations and face off against rivals throughout the world in real-time Legion battles.