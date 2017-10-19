Probe
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Star Wars Fan Creates Stunning Darth Vader Drawing
Posted by Dustin on October 19, 2017 at 12:38 PM CST



STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: October 13th-The Trailer Is Here
The Forcecast: October 6th-How Long Is Too Long?
The Forcecast: September 29th-Diego Luna

Laura Dern Dishes On Secret Star Wars Role And Working With Carrie Fisher
Watch Fans Become Part Of The Last Jedi Display At New York Comic Con
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Five Words Per Post Story Thread
Sidious, Snoke and Salacious B Crumb’s Sarcastic and Sassy Situation Saloon (Fanfic Social Thread)
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
Episode VIII - THE LAST JEDI - Official Movie Discussion Thread (Tags Required for rumors/spoilers)

Star Wars Rebels Preview: How You Choose To Fight - "In the Name of the Rebellion"
TFN Rebels Review: Heroes Of Mandalore Parts 1 & 2
Rebels Recon: Inside Heroes Of Mandalore, Parts One And Two
Marvel Comics For January 2018
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!
Ron Howard Introduces Tag And Bink From Han Solo Set
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017

Star Wars Battlefront II Single Player Trailer Looks Like A Movie I'd Pay To Watch
The Star Wars Show: New Battlefront II Trailer First Look, Author Chuck Wendig, And Solo Revealed!
EA Pumps The Brakes On Visceral Star Wars Project
Turn Your Pet In to A Porg This Halloween!
Watch Fans Become Part Of The Last Jedi Display At New York Comic Con
New Fan Based Star Wars Fundraising Effort To Benefit Rancho Obi-Wan
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Sideshow Collectibles: Stormtrooper Life-Size Bust Is Up!
New Rancho Obi-Wan Fundraiser T-Shirt
Official Pix: Dave Prowse - The Final Signing
Sphero Photo Archive: R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


