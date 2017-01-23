Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
2/3 - Trisha Noble













Star Wars: Episode VIII Title Announced!
Posted by Dustin on January 23, 2017 at 10:26 AM CST



THE OFFICIAL TITLE FOR STAR WARS: EPISODE VIII REVEALED
ANNOUNCING THE NAME OF THE NEXT FILM IN THE SKYWALKER SAGA.
We have the greatest fans in this or any other galaxy. In appreciation of the fans, we wanted them to be the first to know the title of the next chapter in the Skywalker saga: STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI.

THE LAST JEDI is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman and executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin, and Tom Karnowski.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is scheduled for release December 15, 2017.

StarWars.com


UPDATE: Mark Hamill's Reaction to the new title.

Related Articles
January 24, 2017  Rian Johnson Publishes Image Of The last Jedi In Opening Crawl

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The U.S. Politics thread
Star Wars Rebels Season 3 Discussion (Spoilers Allowed)
Five Words Per Post Story Thread
Who is/was the richest person in the history of the galaxy?
When was it too late to save Anakin?
Where do you go for your news?
Official Star Wars Rebels Discussion Thread (Spoilers Allowed)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Her Universe: Self-Rescuing Princess Tee To Benefit The Thalians
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series Chirrut Îmwe 6-Inch Action Figure
Topps: Daisy Ridley Signed Masterworks Card To Benefit St. Jude Children's Cancer Research
StarWars.com Talks To Jody Houser About Rogue One Adaptation
ANOVOS: Rogue One Hovertank Pilot Helmet Coming
Hasbro Photo Archive: Movie Heroes 3 3/4-Inch 501st Legion Attack Dropship Vehicle
LEGO vs Disney: Deathmatch!
Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you feel about the new Star Wars: Episode VIII title "The Last Jedi"?
It is the perfect fit!
I'm waiting to see how this pans out.
I've got a bad feeling about this.
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive