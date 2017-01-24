Latest News
Rian Johnson Publishes Image Of The last Jedi In Opening Crawl
Posted by
January 24, 2017
at 06:37 PM CST
Check out the image above as Rian shares his excitement on
Instagram
of the title announcement by giving fans a glimpse of what it will look like in the opening crawl!
