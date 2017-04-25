Star Wars: The Force Awakens
was moved to December, marking the first live action Star Wars film to be released outside of May. Rogue One
followed that up by owning the Christmas season, and now The Last Jedi
will do the same.
Lucasfilm announced today
that Episode IX will not be following that formula:
The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm announced today two major upcoming release dates.
Star Wars: Episode IX is now set for release on May 24, 2019. Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film will close out the third Star Wars trilogy.
In addition, the fifth chapter of the Indiana Jones series is now confirmed for a July 10, 2020 release. Both Steven Spielberg, director of every Indiana Jones film, and star Harrison Ford will return.
So, there you have it. Episode IX will be the second Star Wars film to be released in May in the Disney era following Han Solo in May 2018, but the first Skywalker Saga film to be released in May since Revenge of the Sith
in 2005.
