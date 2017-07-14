Upcoming Birthdays
Star Wars Emmy's
Posted by Dustin on July 14, 2017 at 11:12 AM CST
The Emmy's were announced an there are two Star Wars shows we are rooting for!

First up is Star Wars Rebels. It is up for Best Children's Program against "Girl Meets World"; "Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration"; Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas"; & "School of Rock".

Second is our weekly dose of Star Wars we get from The Star Wars Show! They are up for Oustanding Short Form Variety Series against, Behind the Voice; Epic Rap Battle Of History; Honest Trailers; & The Daily Show: Between The Scenes.

Click here for more information on the 2017 nominations.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. on CBS.

