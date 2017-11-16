Probe
Stance Socks
Stance Launches New Star Wars Holiday Collection
Posted by Dustin on November 16, 2017 at 10:55 AM CST
SAN CLEMENTE, CA (November 16, 2017) – Just in time for gift giving, Stance, in collaboration with Disney, introduces its holiday Star Wars collection. In addition to their men’s and kid’s styles, the brand introduces new women’s styles to its vast offering.

The holiday Star Wars collection is comprised of casual and performance styles along with 3 new pairs of men’s boxer briefs. The men’s casual collection features iconic graphics as well as new characters from the upcoming film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Made with variegated, space-dye threads, the socks feature a unique heathered look on Stance’s 200-needle construction. The women’s casual collection takes on a fashionable approach with spot hits of Darth Vader and stormtroopers in fuzzy detailing as well as Super Invisibles adorning the insignia of the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance. Within performance, the snow socks take on an artful, mosaic look, while the performance styles adopt Stance’s signature caricature design. Lastly, the men’s boxer briefs take on favorite environments within Star Wars such as the Galaxy, Hoth, and Endor in a boxer brief construction.

The Star Wars collection from Stance is available as individual pairs for $14-$20, $25 for individual boxer briefs and box sets of 3, 6, and 12 ranging from $60-$280. They can be purchased at stance.com, Stance’s flagship location in Soho, NY, and select retailers globally. To keep up with Stance, follow @stancesocks on Instagram for the latest news.

