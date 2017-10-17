Probe
Sony Announces Two Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 Bundles
Posted by Dustin on October 17, 2017 at 09:44 AM CST





First off, Sony is launching a Limited Edition Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 Pro bundle that includes a customized PS4 Pro system, matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, and a physical copy of Star Wars Battlefront II Deluxe Edition. The special PS4 Pro – a first of its kind for North America – has a mirror finish and is decorated with the iconic Galactic Empire and Resistance emblems, as well as the emblem for the Inferno Squad, an elite Imperial task force featured in the single player campaign of the game.

If you look closely at the matching DualShock 4, you can spot different logos from Star Wars imprinted in the touchpad. The included Deluxe Edition of the game lets users play three days earlier than the Standard Edition, and also comes with premium digital content, including upgraded versions of all four trooper classes and instant access to elite hero and Starfighter epic Star Cards.


Sony are also introducing a Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 bundle that includes a Jet Black 1TB HDD standard PS4, DualShock 4 wireless controller and a physical copy of Star Wars Battlefront II Standard Edition.

