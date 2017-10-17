Sony Announces Two Star Wars Battlefront II PlayStation 4 Bundles
Posted by Dustin on October 17, 2017 at 09:44 AM CST
First off, Sony is launching a Limited Edition Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 Pro bundle that includes a customized PS4 Pro system, matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, and a physical copy of Star Wars Battlefront II Deluxe Edition. The special PS4 Pro – a first of its kind for North America – has a mirror finish and is decorated with the iconic Galactic Empire and Resistance emblems, as well as the emblem for the Inferno Squad, an elite Imperial task force featured in the single player campaign of the game.
If you look closely at the matching DualShock 4, you can spot different logos from Star Wars imprinted in the touchpad. The included Deluxe Edition of the game lets users play three days earlier than the Standard Edition, and also comes with premium digital content, including upgraded versions of all four trooper classes and instant access to elite hero and Starfighter epic Star Cards.
Sony are also introducing a Star Wars Battlefront II PS4 bundle that includes a Jet Black 1TB HDD standard PS4, DualShock 4 wireless controller and a physical copy of Star Wars Battlefront II Standard Edition.
DISCLAIMER Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...
This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.
ABOUT US TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com.
AFFILIATES TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.
If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!