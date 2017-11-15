Probe
Droid
Poll
How do you rate the 2nd full trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi?!
5 Sabers! I CANNOT WAIT!
4 Sabers! Looking' good!
3 Sabers - I'm 50/50.
2 Sabers - Meh.
1 Saber - No.
Current Results

Science and Star Wars
Science & Star Wars: Space Travel
Posted by Dustin on November 15, 2017 at 12:36 PM CST
Lucasfilm and Disney today released a new episode Science and Star Wars on the science of space travel. In this week’s video, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer welcomes viewers via videostream from the International Space Station to give a tour of the largest structure humans have ever put into space, including the U.S. laboratory where engineers are studying the latest breakthroughs in space science.

WATCH: How Close is Real-Life Science to Space Travel?

Spaceships, star fighters, space stations: you can’t have Star Wars without them. But will we ever live in space? In this episode, host Anthony Carboni explores:

  • Vasimir plasma engines, which could one day propel ships ten times as fast as modern chemical engines do today.

  • Quantum computing, or solving optimization problems in space travel, such as how satellites are using route-finding to scout the shortest path between two locations.

  • Treadmills in space, which are mounted on walls with harnesses to simulate gravity, allowing astronauts the resistance needed to continue to grow bones and muscles in space.


Over the course of the series, Science and Star Wars explores science fantasy, science fact, and the gray area in between, every Tuesday on the official Star Wars Facebook page.

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: November 10th-There Is Another...Trilogy
Rebels Roundtable: Kindred and Crawler Comandeers
The Forcecast: November 3rd-What Does The Lothwolf Say?

Dolby Cinema Reveals New The Last Jedi Poster
Ron Howard Shares Solo Image
Rogue One Print By Kilian Eng On Sale For Limited Time!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
Justice League (Trailer #4 Released)
_____ vs. _____
The US Politics discussion
From Endor to Jakku - The State of the Galaxy Discussion Thread (Battlefront 2 Spoilers Tagged)

Rebels Recon: "Rebel Assault"
Celebrity Autograph Banners From Celebration Up For Auction
Disney Announces Star Wars TV Series
Win A Free Copy Of The Physics of Star Wars!
Read An Exclusive Excerpt From Canto Bight
TFN Review: Leia: Princess of Alderaan By Claudia Gray From Disney-Lucasfilm Press
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: November 2017
Jedi Journals: October 2017
Jedi Journals: September 2017

Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
The Star Wars Show For November 15th 2017
Star Wars: Battlefront II Review
Southeastern Grocers Offers Exclusive Star Wars Collectible
Stance Launches New Star Wars Holiday Collection
New Star Wars Knitted Christmas Sweaters Are Here
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
LEGOLAND: Discovery Center Star Wars Days
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Last Jedi Rey (Island Journey)
Hot Toys Photo Archive: MMS428 The Last Jedi Executioner Trooper
LEGO: Target Exclusive BrickHeadz Collector's Pack

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 256
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE