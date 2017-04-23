Upcoming Birthdays
Rumor: Lucasfilm Meeting With 'Mr. Robot' Creator To Write Obi-Wan Standalone
Posted by Ryan on April 23, 2017 at 08:57 PM CST
After the success of Rogue One, Star Wars fans have been clamoring for details on future standalone movies. We know that Josh Trank's movie was going to be a story surrounding Boba Fett, but his removal from the project seemingly has left the door open for anything following the release of the Han Solo film and Episode IX.

Kathleen Kennedy told MTV News that we could see an announcement about the next standalone film this summer, and a new rumor has surfaced that might shine light on what the movie could be about. According to Omega Underground, Lucasfilm has been meeting with Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail about a potential Obi-Wan standalone film.

Omega Underground cites two separate sources that say Lucasfilm wants Esmail to pen the script, but there was no mention of a director. They state that he has taken pitch meetings, and that this could be our first real evidence that an Obi-Wan movie is on the way.

Ewan McGregor told EW recently that he would love to do the film, but that there has been no official offer.

For now, this is just a rumor, but this is the first report we've heard regarding this movie with an actual name attached, so there could be some substance here. We will continue to update you here at TheForce.net as more details emerge.

