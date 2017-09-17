Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
9/17 - Bruce Spence
9/25 - Mark Hamill

Probe
Droid
Poll
What character(s) are you most looking forward to seeing in The Last Jedi?
Luke Skywalker
Rey
Snoke
Chewbacca
Praetorian Guard
Finn
Poe
Rose
BB-9E
PORGS
Current Results

Ron Howard Says Goodbye To Paul Bettany As Actor Wraps Filming For Han Solo
Posted by Dustin on September 17, 2017 at 11:28 AM CST


Related Articles
September 10, 2017  Ron Howard Teases Fans With Another Image From Han Solo Film
September 6, 2017  Han Solo Director Ron Howard Posts More On Set Images
August 17, 2017  Ron Howard Teases Chewbacca In Han Solo Film

STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI OPENS INCountdown

The ForceCast: Star Wars Podcasting
The Forcecast: September 15th-J.J. Returns
Rebels Roundtable: Season 4 Preview
The Forcecast: September 8th-Colin Trevorrow Is OUT!

Ron Howard Says Goodbye To Paul Bettany As Actor Wraps Filming For Han Solo
Luke And Leia In Star Wars: The Last Jedi Storms Of Crait
The Prequels Strikes Back... Strikes Back!

The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The Sith Empire - Lords of the New Sith Order - Continuing to put the Laughter into Manslaughter!
"International Interview" Thread--All Are Welcome! - New host found! More info inside!
J.J. Abrams to Write and Direct Episode IX
The Conspiracy Club (The Crossing OOC)

Star Wars Rebels Fourth And Final Season Schedule Changes
Rebels Roundtable: Season 4 Preview
Clone Wars Conversations Episode 8: Matt Lanter "The Chosen One"
Luke And Leia In Star Wars: The Last Jedi Storms Of Crait
Canto Bight Insights And Cover Revealed
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Star Wars Literature Podcasting
Jedi Journals: September 2017
Jedi Journals: August 2017
Jedi Journals: July 2017

Star Wars Battlefront 2: Official Starfighter Assault Gameplay Trailer
New Battlefront II Space Battles Commercial Leaked
EA Taking Battlefront II To Gamescom
Star Wars: Who Talks First
The Prequels Strikes Back... Strikes Back!
The Forcecast: September 15th-J.J. Returns
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series San Diego Comic-Con Luke Skywalker (Jedi Master) & Rey (Jedi Training) Two Pack
Hasbro Photo Archive: The Black Series 44 Rey (Jedi Training) 6-Inch Action Figure
LEGO: 75192 UCS Millennium Falcon Shopping FAQ
The Positive Power Of Reselling On eBay Today

Indiana Jones Podcasting
IndyCast: Episode 255
IndyCast: Episode 254
IndyCast: Episode 253


DISCLAIMER
Away put your lawyers, we mean you no harm...

This site is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. Disney, or Twentieth Century Fox and is intended for entertainment and information purposes only. The Official Star Wars site can be found at www.starwars.com. All original content of this site, both graphical and textual, is the intellectual property of TF.N, LLC., unless otherwise noted.

© Copyright 2017 TheForce.net, LLC. Privacy Policy

ABOUT US
TheForce.Net ("TFN") is a Star Wars news website that provides updates on the Star Wars media franchise. The web site launched in 1996 as the "Star Wars Site At Texas A & M." It was founded by Scott Chitwood and Darin Smith. TFN is officially "TheForce.Net, LLC," and is currently part-owned by Philip Wise, who also runs the Star Wars collecting news site Rebelscum.com. 		AFFILIATES
TheForce.net is part of a much larger family of websites all ran by the same group of dedicated fans.

If you are looking for more Star Wars Collectible news, visit Rebelscum.com!

If you are looking for Star Wars Podcasting visit ForceCast.net!

If you like R2-D2, check out R2D2Central.com!

For all other collectible toy lines, visit CoolToyReview.com!

NAVIGATE
Home
Contact
About
Forums
Movies
Television
Literature
Games
Fandom
Book Reviews
Star Wars Rebels Reviews
The Clone Wars Reviews
TFN News Archives

Visit The TFN V2 Site Archive
 CONNECT
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube

TRANSLATE