Rogue One Crosses The One Billion Mark

Posted by Dustin on at 12:17 PM CST

Rogue One has joined the one billion club as global sales for the film surpassed the milestone recently. Rogue One Earned $512 million domestically, and $499 million overseas. This is only the third Star Wars title to earn over one billion worldwide with The Force Awakens, and The Phantom Menace being the other two. Can Disney continue this unprecedented run? We will find out this time next year as we're knee deep in Star Wars: The Last Jedi!