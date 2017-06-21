Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Coming To Netflix July 18th

Posted by Dustin on at 10:44 AM CST

Fans may recall the Netflix and Disney streaming distribution deal made prior to Disney purchasing Lucasfilm a few years ago and now it is time for the first full Star Wars movie to hit the streaming network. The animated Clone Wars television show has been up there for a while, and The Force Awakens was not included due to the deal beginning in 2016, and The Force Awakens was released in late 2015. This deal should also include the future streaming of The Last Jedi, and hopefully we will see the entire catalog up there soon!



Below is the official Netflix release list for July 2017.





7/1

Titanic

The Originals: Season 4*

Free Willy

Disney's The Mighty Ducks

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa*

Capo "El amo del tunel": Season 1*

El Barco: Season 1*

The Truth Is in the Stars*

Deep Water: Season 1*

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial*

Hostages (Israel): Season 2

Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang*

The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)*

Albion: The Enchanted Stallion*

Liar's Dice

Offspring: Season 6*

Boat Trip*

Mixed Signals*

Delicatessen*

Caramel*

Yours Fatefully: Season 1*

The Ultimatum: Season 1*

Unriddle*

Unriddle II*

Yes We Can!: Season 1*

Spice Up: Season 1*

World at Your Feet: Season 1*

Emma*

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas*

Last Night*

Out of Thin Air*

Witnesses: Season 2*

The Longest Yard

Jackass: Number Two

Punch-Drunk Love*

Are We There Yet?*

Are We Done Yet?*

Dad*

The Land Before Time*

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure*

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving*

Here Alone*

Spawn: The Movie

Code Name: The Cleaner

The Astronaut Farmer

Best in Show

Proof of Life

Matchstick Men

Taking Lives

Police Academy



7/2

El Chema: Season 1*

7/3

Diamond Cartel*

Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story*

7/4

The Standups: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

7/5

iZombie: Season 3*

7/6

Speech & Debate*

The Void*

Butter*

7/7

Castlevania: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Dawn of the Croods: Season 4 (Netflix original)*

Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4 (Netflix original)*

Luna Petunia: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)*

7/8

Bad Santa 2*

Horse Dancer*

7/9

Lion*

7/11

Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha*

7/14

Friends From College: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

To the Bone (Netflix original)*

Chasing Coral (Netflix original)*

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile (Netflix original)*

7/15

Rake: Season 4*

West Coast Customs: Season 4*

7/17

Uncertain Glory*

Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness*

A Cowgirl's Story*

7/18

Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say (Netflix original)*

Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection (Netflix original)*

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 3*

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

7/20

Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B



7/21

Ozark: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

Last Chance U: Season 2 (Netflix original)*

The Worst Witch: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

7/22

Railroad Tigers*

7/24

Victor*

7/25

Joe Mande's Award-Winning Comedy Special (Netflix original)*

Munroe Island*

7/28

The Incredible Jessica James (Netflix original)*

Daughters of Destiny: Season 1 (Netflix original)*

The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5 (Netflix original)*

7/31

After The Reality*

Checkpoint*

Dark Night*

Taking Earth*



TBD

Being Mary Jane: Season 4*

TAGS: STREAMING, STREAMING, NETFLIX