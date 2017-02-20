Upcoming Birthdays
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Blu-ray/DVD Drops April 4th
Posted by Dustin on February 20, 2017 at 12:08 PM CST
Star Wars New Net have posted news from a fan that confirms a April 4th release date via BestBuy.com's website.

Tuesday April 4, 2017 makes perfect sense for the movie’s home release. If you remember, The Force Awakens Blu-ray dropped on April 5 (again a Tuesday) with an earlier digital release on April 1 (Friday). Obviously, the pattern is the same and we can expect Rogue One to hit the digital market on March 31 (Friday).

Click here to see for yourself at BestBuy.com!

