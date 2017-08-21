Upcoming Birthdays
Revisit Rogue One In Graphic Novel Form
Posted by Dustin on August 21, 2017 at 08:34 PM CST
From the official site, StarWars.com:

NEW ROGUE ONE GRAPHIC NOVEL ADAPTATION COMING FROM IDW
REVISIT THE STORY OF HOW JYN ERSO AND HER TEAM STOLE THE DEATH STAR PLANS IN A SPECIAL GRAPHIC NOVEL RELEASE.


There is more than a 97.6 percent chance you’ll love this.

StarWars.com is pleased to announce that IDW Publishing, home of the highly-anticipated Star Wars Adventures series, will release a brand-new adaptation of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Star Wars: Rogue One Graphic Novel Adaptation will arrive in December, courtesy of comic-book veteran Alessandro Ferrari and the team behind the critically-acclaimed, beautiful Star Wars saga graphic novel adaptations.

This retelling of Rogue One will feature art inspired by Disney-style animation, making for an entirely new way to experience the story of how Jyn Erso and her ragtag team stole the Death Star plans. You can get a first look at the cover below!

Star Wars: Rogue One Graphic Novel Adaptation will clock in at 80 pages and retail for $9.99. So save the dream, save the Rebellion, and save space on your bookshelf.
