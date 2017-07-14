Upcoming Birthdays
IDW's Star Wars Adventures Comic Preview
Posted by Dustin on July 14, 2017 at 05:28 AM CST
From StarWars.com:

While IDW Publishing’s saga-spanning all-ages series Star Wars Adventures doesn’t arrive until September, San Diego Comic-Con attendees will get a special early look in an “ashcan” preview.

Thanks to our friends at IDW, however, StarWars.com readers can download the complete ashcan right now: click this link to view or right click to save, or check it out in the gallery below.

Written by Landry Q. Walker — who StarWars.com can confirm will later write for the series — and illustrated by regular series artist Derek Charm, the preview is a charming introduction to what we can expect from Star Wars Adventures. C-3PO and Artoo address the reader, bickering and telling short stories of, well, Star Wars adventures: we see a boyish Luke Skywalker getting into trouble on Tatooine, young Anakin Skywalker fleeing with some important parts for a personal project, and more. It’s delightful and the stories are genuinely surprising. The ashcan, coming to comic shops as well, also offers a glimpse of the classic 2D animation-like visual style of the ongoing series.


