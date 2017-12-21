Hasbro sent over a few blind bags of the new Star Wars Micro Force line to check out. Each bag contains two micro figures and a checklist card for that particular wave. Out of five bags I did not get any doubles and only need two more to complete wave one. Each bag sells for between $3.99-$5.99 depending on where you get them.
When they were first announced
, I mentioned how much they resembled the older "Battle Pod" micro figures from 2013. I dug out my collection of Battle Pod micro figures to compare and they are the same mold. However they are introducing new characters now from the new Star Wars sequel trilogy such as poe, finn, rey and BB-8.
The Star Wars Micro Force line is a fun way to collect different characters from the Star Wars galaxy. They're cute and squishy, plus they take up hardly any room measuring approximately one inch tall! So grab some for the kids, or your office, and have fun collecting!