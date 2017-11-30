Resistance Ski-Speeders Are Basically Farm Equipment With Lasers
Posted by Dustin on November 30, 2017
From EW
:
“One of Rian’s overriding principals on them is … they are basically heaps of crap,” says Pablo Hidalgo of the Lucasfilm story group. “They are old and not meant to instill confidence. They are like a lot of things in the Resistance — weapons of last resort. Use what you have on hand, even old, outdated stuff falling apart for years. If you believe in it, hopefully it will fly.”