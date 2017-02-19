Upcoming Birthdays
Rebels Recon #3.16
Posted by Dustin on February 19, 2017 at 11:15 AM CST
In this installment of Rebels Recon, we take a look at the Star Wars Rebels episode "Legacy of Mandalore," in which Sabine returns home to Krownest, looking to recruit her mother and Clan Wren to the rebel cause. Host Andi Gutierrez sits down to discuss the episode with the show's creators and stars, including Dave Filoni, Pablo Hidalgo, Tiya Sircar, Henry Gilroy, and more.

Watch Star Wars Rebels every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD.



