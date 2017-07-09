R2-KT Pink Brigade Logo Patch
Posted by Dustin on July 9, 2017 at 08:01 PM CST
From Albin:
Droid friends,
This year we launched the R2-KT Pink Brigade to celebrate all the Star Wars costumers who embrace the pink side of the Force in the name of various charities. Fans submitted their photos and we've created a gallery on the KT website:
http://www.r2kt.com/fans/pink-brigade/_page-r2kt-pink-brigade.html
501st member Jair Aranda surprised us with a cool logo to go with the site, and fans have asked for it to be made into a unit patch. Each member that signs up to be in the Brigade will receive a free patch (so let us know if you're one of them!). And we will offer the logo patch to fans everywhere to show their pride.
Price: $7 apiece
Shipping: Just $1 covers shipping for every 5 patches ($2 outside the U.S.)
Email for questions or to send payments via Paypal: r2kt@r2kt.com
Size: 3.5" fully embroidered (please note, final patch design will be a simpler version without the minute details, due to the stitching process)
Orders being taken through end of July, delivered mid-August or earlier
All profits being directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation
What a cool idea and completely started by the fans themselves. Thanks for supporting R2-KT and all charities that spread the magic of hope!
p.s. KT Minions patches ship next week! Still have those and Groot patches available for order.
--
- AL (R2-KT's man-servant)