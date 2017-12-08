Probe
R2-KT Christmas patches
R2-KT Christmas Patches And Specials Now Available
Posted by Dustin on December 8, 2017 at 06:00 AM CST
Just in from R2-KT's manservant Albin:
Hey gang!

It’s our annual Toys-for-Tots fund raiser patch run. We have three patches to choose from, as well as gift packages for immediate delivery in time for the holidays!

KT with Ahsoka
KT reunites with her Clone Wars costar Ahsoka! It's gotta be fun wrapping presents with someone who wields the Force! Art by Corinne Roberts, 4” in diameter

Kylo Ren & Vader
If Kylo had a Christmas wish, I bet it would be to hang with Grandpa. So how would two Sith celebrate Christmas? Art by Dave Liew, 3 7/8”x4 ¼”

KT with Snoopy
We’re re-running the 2013 patch which is #6 is the KT series. If you missed out before, get one now. Art by Juan Jose Matamoros, 3.5" in diameter

Price: All patches just $7 apiece (or $5 apiece for orders of 10 or more) plus $2 shipping for every five patches ordered

PayPal to r2kt@r2kt.com - All proceeds go to the Toys-for-Tots charity
We cannot guarantee arrival by Christmas, sorry.



We are also offering two different Christmas packages which are available for immediate shipping!

R2-KT Christmas patches

Vader's Fist Christmas Package - $20 plus shipping
R2-KT Christmas Package - $25 plus shipping.

Hurry, supplies are limited on the packages. Funds are distributed to the respective charities for which the items were originally advertised. Please see attached flyer to learn more!

Thanks for helping us do some good this season and celebrate the magic of Christmas and Star Wars. Best wishes for a safe and happy holiday season!

AL (R2-KT's man-servant)

P.S. This year we are excited to welcome an amazing new artist: Corinne Roberts!
Corinne is a fan favorite at conventions, weaving her magic with pieces showcasing Doctor Who, Song of the Sea, Star Wars Rebels, Neverending Story, and more. Her new book, Trip to Trekka, explores a world of her own imagination. We are so honored to have Corinne donate her talents to the KT mission!

You can see Corinne's work on her website: http://www.corinneroberts.net/

