Upcoming Birthdays
(next 10 days)
5/25 - Frank Oz













Podcast 66: Episode 105
Posted by Ryan on May 25, 2017 at 06:55 AM CST
The guys from Podcast 66 are back!

This week, Ryan and Daniel are joined by Charlotte Errity from Skytalkers: This Galactic Life as she hosts the shown with them.

They chat with Star Wars author Claudia Gray about her fandom and how writing fan fiction helped her career.

Ryan, Daniel, and Charlotte break down all the Vanity Fair reveals and speculate on what it all means for The Last Jedi.

You can follow Charlotte on Twitter @crerrity. Please check out Skytalkers via their website here, you can find them on iTunes here, and Twitter here.


You can find Podcast 66 on iTunes here, and Stitcher here. Also, follow the show on twitter @podcast66, and like them on Facebook.

​You can email the show at contact@podcast66.com, or leave a voicemail at 701-484-1P66 (701-484-1766).


The Force.net Jedi Council Forum Feed
The US Politics discussion
CLOUD CITY CANTINA (20.0) The Force Ghost Party!
**Knights of Darkness ** - Home of the Sith, Dark Side & Knights of Ren v4.0
Understanding Christianity
40th Anniversary
40th Anniversary of Star Wars
Raised in Darkness (OT AU; Canon/EU; Vader versus Sidious; Luke, Leia)
Star Wars Collecting News at Rebelscum.com
Toys "R" Us: Discount On The Black Series 6-Inch Figures In Canada
UK News: Tesco Stocks Summer 2017 Sets
Happy 40th Anniversary Star Wars!
Sideshow Collectibles Celebrates The 40th Anniversary With $30 Off
Happy 40th Anniversary To Star Wars
Happy 40 Years of Star Wars!!!
40 Years Of Star Wars!
Probe
Droid
Poll
What do you want to be revealed in The Last Jedi?
Rey's parents
Snoke's identity
The Knights of Ren
The fate of General Organa
Current Results
The Force.net is not endorsed by Lucasfilm Ltd. or Disney. | Disclaimer Privacy Policy  |  Copyright 2017, TF.N, LLC. | Visit the TF.N v2 Site Archive