The guys from Podcast 66 are back!
This week, Ryan and Daniel are joined by Charlotte Errity from Skytalkers: This Galactic Life as she hosts the shown with them.
They chat with Star Wars author Claudia Gray about her fandom and how writing fan fiction helped her career.
Ryan, Daniel, and Charlotte break down all the Vanity Fair reveals and speculate on what it all means for The Last Jedi
.
