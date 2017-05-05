This week on Podcast 66, Daniel is out and that means Abe is in the co-host chair.
Ryan and Abe discuss Star Wars Day, and what it means to them as fans. Then in the news portion of the show, they break down the news that Rian Johnson requested a droid swap at the end of The Force Awakens and what that could mean for The Last Jedi. They also discuss what Luke could be thinking as he is confronted with Rey in Episode VIII.
They play the message from Rian Johnson and John Williams that was posted on May The 4th, and go over the release date for Episode IX.
